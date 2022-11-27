UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Increased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 889,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

