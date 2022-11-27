UBS Group Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $177.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.81. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

