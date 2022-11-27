UBS Group Analysts Give Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) a $8.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.65.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,821,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,829,821.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 1,014,400 shares of company stock worth $7,081,500 in the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,983,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

