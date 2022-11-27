TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) versus WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Critical Comparison

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

TuSimple has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77% WidePoint -16.03% 2.98% 1.53%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 4 5 0 2.08 WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TuSimple and WidePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $23.58, indicating a potential upside of 962.31%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than WidePoint.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and WidePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 79.24 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -1.10 WidePoint $87.34 million 0.22 $340,000.00 ($1.74) -1.25

WidePoint has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuSimple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of TuSimple shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WidePoint beats TuSimple on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

