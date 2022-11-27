Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

TCX opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.88. Tucows has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Tucows by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 393,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tucows by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tucows by 44.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 105,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tucows by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

