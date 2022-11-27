Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

