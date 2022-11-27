Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Position Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,938,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 566,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166,660 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

