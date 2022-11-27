Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Trevena stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60. Trevena has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

