Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.63 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00010473 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and approximately $3.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.72184289 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,242,015.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

