The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Cut by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 717,529 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Trade Desk worth $60,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 217.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.3 %

Trade Desk Company Profile

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,469.50, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $110.87.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

