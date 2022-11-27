The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 800 ($9.46) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 590 ($6.98).

SGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.46) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.51) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 685 ($8.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 753 ($8.90).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 812.60 ($9.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,250.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 729.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 699.35. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($6.94) and a one year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.20).

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 12.10 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.72%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.27), for a total value of £174,518.40 ($206,359.70).

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.