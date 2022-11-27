The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Target Price to $272.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $238.06 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

