The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $17.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

