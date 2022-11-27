Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,984,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,252 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

