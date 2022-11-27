Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $176.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $141.33.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day moving average of $247.73. The firm has a market cap of $577.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.