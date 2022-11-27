Terran Coin (TRR) Price Tops $2.33 on Exchanges

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00014120 BTC on exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $55.22 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.96 or 0.07810989 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00493254 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.40 or 0.30002026 BTC.

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.