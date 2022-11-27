TerraClassicUSD Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $208.40 million and approximately $49.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00077313 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00061462 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001460 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009741 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023779 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005217 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000293 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,447,759 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,910,372 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
