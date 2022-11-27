Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Boston Partners increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,002 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $76,365,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $39,428,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

