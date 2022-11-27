Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Shares Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 549,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TETC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

