Teca Partners LP Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Planet Fitness comprises approximately 2.0% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Shares of PLNT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.35. 334,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

