TD Securities Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$71.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.96.

ATD opened at C$60.88 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

