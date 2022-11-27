Synapse (SYN) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Synapse (SYN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00004011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $119.06 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

