Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMMCF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

