Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0267 on Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $20.46 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

