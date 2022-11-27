StockNews.com Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RJF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Down 0.7 %

Raymond James stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.