StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.