StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 115.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 83.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.