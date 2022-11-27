Stellus Capital Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $787,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 131.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

