StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.18.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
