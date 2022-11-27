StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

StealthGas Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

StealthGas Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.