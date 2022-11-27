Status 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.31 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $78.64 million and $2.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,503.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010439 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00240565 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02280068 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,740,997.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.

