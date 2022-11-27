SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 1.6% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $31.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

