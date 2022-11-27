SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Milestone Wealth LLC

Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.7% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $163.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

