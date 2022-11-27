S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of S&P Global worth $1,224,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.91. 763,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.36 and its 200 day moving average is $341.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Argus cut their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

