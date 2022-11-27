Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Stock Holdings Increased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 5.08% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of DNAB stock remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,075. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.