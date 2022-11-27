Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,706. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $164.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.