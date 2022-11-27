Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($64.39) to €62.10 ($63.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.