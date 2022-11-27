Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.25) on Thursday. Macfarlane Group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 138 ($1.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £167.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ivor Gray acquired 18,654 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,959.78 ($23,601.49).

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

