Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.14) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CMC Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 239 ($2.83) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £668.76 million and a P/E ratio of 956.00. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 205 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.50 ($3.83). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,800.00%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £298.32 ($352.75). In related news, insider Euan Marshall bought 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($354.74). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £298.32 ($352.75). Insiders bought a total of 388 shares of company stock valued at $89,616 in the last quarter.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Stories

