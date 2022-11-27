Secret Trading Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $2,886.78 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00532033 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,150.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

