Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 1,392 Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,194,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.07% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition worth $31,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 66.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,141,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,004,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 373.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 647,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 511,058 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 81.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 80,982 shares during the period.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ REVH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,642. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

