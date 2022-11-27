Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,064 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 3.36% of Pioneer Merger worth $16,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Merger Trading Down 0.1 %

Pioneer Merger stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,373. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

