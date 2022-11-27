Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,624 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 3.21% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 27.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,412.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Friday. 317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

