Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,316,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522,050 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises 0.7% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.70% of Elanco Animal Health worth $65,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $30.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

