Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 674,998 Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,998 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 31.30% of Revelstone Capital Acquisition worth $13,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCAC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,203,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,003,000.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

RCAC stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Friday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.