Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) PT Raised to GBX 510

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 510 ($6.03) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.06) to GBX 520 ($6.15) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Schroders Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Schroders stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Schroders has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $52.45.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
