Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) PT Raised to GBX 510

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 510 ($6.03) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.06) to GBX 520 ($6.15) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Schroders has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.