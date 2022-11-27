Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading Up 74.1% Over Last Week

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded up 74.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $85,682.02 and $3.96 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,528,475 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.008495 USD and is up 41.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

