SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $334.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $308.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $345.47.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $296.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after buying an additional 156,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.