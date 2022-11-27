RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

