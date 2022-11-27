RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462,959 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,301,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 854,869 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

