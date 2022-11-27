Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 172 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

