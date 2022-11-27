Robinson Value Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 3.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

